2 siblings lynched over suspicion of setting fire to temple in Faridpur

Two construction workers were killed by a mob over suspicion of setting fire to a Hindu temple in Panchapalli area of Faridpur's Madhukhali upazila.

The deceased are Ashraful, 21, and his brother Ashadul, 15, sons of Ghoperghat village's Shahjahan Khan, confirmed Kotwali police station Officer-in-Charge Hasanuzzaman.

According to locals, following the burning of a temple of Hindu Goddess Kali in the area, the local residents beat up the construction workers suspecting that they were behind the incident. Later, they were kept confined in a room at an under-construction school building.

Being informed, police and local administration rushed to the spot and rescued the injured after six hours of efforts. Several policemen were also injured during the rescue effort.

They were taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.

Tension was prevailing in the area following the incident.

Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Kamrul Ahsan Talukder said additional police and RAB personnel have been deployed in the area to avert any further untoward situation.

The district administration has sought four platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members to be deployed there, he added.