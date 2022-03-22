Most of Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya now fenced: BSF 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
22 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 09:25 am

India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected
India-Bangladesh border Photo: Collected

A majority of the fencing work along the Bangladesh-India international border in Meghalaya has been completed, Border Security Force (BSF) told the neighbouring country's press recently.

According to BSF officials, the single row fencing initiative aims to prevent cross-border crimes, frequent crossing over of the nationals of the two countries, and other untoward activities,

To put things into perspective, out of 444.857km of the Bangladesh-India border, 337.869km has already been fenced, as per a report published by The Shillong Times.

Meanwhile, works on the other 20.363km of the border is in progress.

Currently, land acquisition for construction of 42km of fencing including a 37.25km stretch in West Jaintia Hills, 4.910km in East Khasi Hills and 0.35km in South West Khasi Hills, is underway, The Shilong Times reported citing BSF officials.

As per international rules, such fences have to be constructed 150 yards inside the zero line separating Bangladesh and India.

India's four northeastern states Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) share a 1,880km border with Bangladesh.

