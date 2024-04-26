Gas supply to remain off for 12 hours in some Dhaka areas on Saturday

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

Gas supply will remain suspended for all categories of customers in different areas in the city for 12 hours from 9:00am to 9:00pm on Saturday for emergency works in the gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where the gas supply will remain off include Shanir Akhra, Baraitala, Chhapra Mosque, Dania, Jurain, Dholairpar and Kadmatoli.

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience of the consumers.

