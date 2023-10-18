Momen seeks international community's meaningful engagement in Rakhine

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday (17 October) sought the international community's meaningful engagement in Rakhine State to improve the situation there and to boost humanitarian support for the Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh.

He reiterated that safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation is the only solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The ongoing learning in the Myanmar Curriculum and portable skill development activities for Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char should complement the repatriation initiatives, Momen mentioned.

The Foreign Minister delivered a keynote speech at the high-level meeting on Rohingya Refugees arranged by UNHCR in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Tuesday mentioned voluntary repatriation as the solution to the Rohingya crisis and assured to continue efforts to achieve that objective.

"This is a humanitarian crisis which must not be forgotten. Aid must be sustained and solutions explored," Grandi said.

He met Foreign Minister Momen during the high-level meeting on Rohingya Refugees in Bangkok and discussed the issue.

The meeting was arranged by UNHCR.

The Foreign Minister thanked UNHCR for its continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and sought cooperation to realize the rights and expectations of the Rohingyas to return to Myanmar.