Momen calls for action against extortionists in his constituency

Former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said some criminals in his constituency are regularly extorting money from trucks carrying essential items.

He also urged the government to stop this extortion and confiscate the money collected through extortion.

The Awami League MP elected from Sylhet said this while speaking on his notice to call to attention important public issues in the Parliament.

According to Section-71 of rules of procedure of parliament, respective MPs are given two-minutes to discuss the issue.

In his speech, the immediate past foreign minister Momen said the small and medium businessmen of his area have complained to him that some local criminals have forced to pay Tk 5,000 to Tk 10,000 from each truck carrying daily necessities such as vegetables and sugar.

"They hijacked the truck if they are not paid the money. When I brought the matter to the attention of the local police and administration, the terrorist activity stopped for a couple of days. But later it started again."

He also said the local traders are very unhappy due to the oppression of these extortionists.

"As a local MP, I am calling upon through you to stop this extortion. At the same time, I urge the government to take special measures to confiscate the money collected by terrorists through extortion."

Meanwhile, ruling AL whip Nazrul Islam Babu, speaking on his call attention notice, said called upon the commerce minister to take immediate measures to control the price hike of essentials.

"Inflation and price hike of essentials are our big problem at present. Inflation in the world is on the downward trend. Now the Prime Minister is giving instructions to the Commerce Ministry on how to reduce the prices of our daily commodities," he said.