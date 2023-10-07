Militants may take advantage of differences between political groups: ATU chief

Militants might take advantage of differences between various political groups of the country, Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) Chief and Additional Inspector General of Bangladesh Police SM Ruhul Amin said today.



"Militancy has not a lot to do with elections. But, militants may want to create an unstable situation as we have unrest over elections. That is why we are cautious," he told reporters at the Police Lines School and College auditorium in the city.



Earlier, the ATU chief addressed a seminar titled 'Role of teachers and students in preventing extremism, militancy and violent extremism' held at the same venue as the chief guest.



Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rangpur Range Police Md. Abdul Baten presided over the event participated by teachers, students, guardians and officials and members of police forces.



Rangpur Police Training Center DIG Commandant Basudev Banik delivered a welcome speech.



Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman presented the keynote essay in the seminar.



Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Bimal Chandra Roy, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Professor of the Department of Bengali of Begum Rokeya University Dr Tuhin Wadud and Lecturer of Rangpur Alia Madrasa Mohammad Ali addressed.



SM Ruhul Amin said, "We are all working together to eliminate militancy. I hope the militants will not be able to establish a base on the soil of Bangladesh."



He said a Counter Terrorism Unit has been opened in every metropolitan and district across the country through the Counter Terrorism Unit to suppress and eradicate militancy.



"We have arranged training for each unit head and their associates. That training will begin this month. It will continue for the next three to four months," he said.



"But militancy has a relationship with poverty. In light of the background of the spread of extremism and militancy, the influence of militancy is more in the northern region, especially Rangpur division, where there was poverty in the past," he said.



But not only in the northern region, currently there is extremism and militancy all over the country, especially in the famous private universities of Dhaka, the capital of the country.



The ATU chief said, "Currently militants are very active in the virtual world. We are trying to control and monitor through cyber patrolling. It is also not possible to suppress and eradicate militancy without public cooperation."



"That is why I have undertaken other activities including arranging seminars on the role of teachers and students in preventing extremism, militancy and violent extremism with the public," he added.