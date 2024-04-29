DSA case against Pinaki shifted to Dhaka Cyber Tribunal

UNB
29 April, 2024, 12:05 am
29 April, 2024, 12:05 am

DSA case against Pinaki shifted to Dhaka Cyber Tribunal

UNB
29 April, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 12:11 am
Pinaki Bhattacharya. Photo: Collected
Pinaki Bhattacharya. Photo: Collected

The Digital Security Act (DSA) case filed against writer and online activist Pinaki Bhattacharya for allegedly tarnishing the image of the country through conspiracy has been shifted to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal.

The case was transferred to the cyber tribunal on Thursday, said Nizam Uddin, sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (crime and information).

On March 7, Mohammad Rahat Hossain, sub-inspector of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit submitted a chargesheet against Pinaki Bhattacharya and former joint secretary of Chhatra Dal Mofizur Rahman Ashique in the case.

A petition was also filed to issue an arrest warrant against Pinaki.

Besides, another petition was filed to exempt another accused Mushfiqul Fazl Ansari, deputy press secretary of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, from the case.

M Abdullahil Maruf, sub-inspector of CTTC of DMP, filed a case against them at Ramna Police Station on October 15, 2022.

Among them, Mofizur secured bail from the court.

According to the case statement, CTTC noticed a Facebook post by Pinaki on 14 October 2022 through which "misinformation about police was spread on social media."

On October 15, 2022, police arrested Mofizur from his Pallabi residence over the Facebook post and seized his phones.

Police said that through his fake Facebook account, Mofizur contacted different people, including Pinaki and Mushfiqul. "Distorted information and a picture of a police raid in Dhaka's Mirpur were sent to Pinaki, Fazal, and others living abroad."

Pinaki, who often posts on social media and appears on YouTube, criticizing the government and the ruling party, has been staying abroad for several years.

