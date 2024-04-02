Mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over four divisions including Dhaka

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over four divisions and it may continue and spread in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions and it may continue and spread. Due to excessive moisture excursion, the discomfort may increase", according to the met office release.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places. The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 39.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Ishurdi and Mongla and the minimum temperature today was recorded 18.0 degrees Celsius at Dimla.

The country's highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6 am today was recorded at 08 millimetres at Sylhet.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 06:15 pm today and rises at 05:48 am tomorrow in the capital.

