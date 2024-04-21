Don't have an AC? Here's how you can survive heatwave in Bangladesh without one

A boy falls on his back playfully, splashing in Suhrawardy Udyan’s decorative pool. Seeking relief from the day’s intense heat, the boy soaks in the momentary escape offered by the cool water. Temperature soared to 40.4 degrees Celsius in Dhaka on Saturday, the second-highest in 44 years. Photo: Rajib Dhar

It's 3:20pm, and the temperature has peaked at 40 degrees Celsius in Dhaka today. Taking the humidity into account, this is somewhere between 43-44 degrees Celsius in RealFeel indicators.

Surviving a heatwave can be quite challenging. While air conditioners are the most effective solution, they have a massive price tag, entailing regular maintenance and increasing electricity bills.

But is there an alternative to the carbon emission spewing air conditioning.

Water is your best friend

To survive a heatwave, you must drink lots of water to stay hydrated. If you have been sweating a lot more than usual, you may need to add some electrolytes to the mix as well.

As a general rule of thumb, health experts suggest drinking at least 14-15 glasses of water a day, compared to the usual 8-10 glasses. But this largely depends on your body weight and what kind of work or activity you're mostly engaged in.

Avoid drinking water that's too cold, as it can make your body vulnerable to diseases. If you must, add cold water to a good amount of normal-temperature water.

Warm or room-temperature water makes you feel less thirsty, meaning you may not drink as much as you need to replace the fluids you lose through sweat

Get rid of trapped hot air

It is very likely that the room with the window and curtains shut would still remain hot even hours after sunset due to some trapped hot air inside.

Without an air conditioner, the only way to make the room cooler is to use fans to circulate air in and out.

An exhaust fan in such a situation would be a game changer since hot air stays on top while cooler air is on the bottom, and exhaust fans can throw them out.

But if you don't have such a fan, try placing a box fan facing outside a little higher from the ground while keeping the ceiling fan on. Keep both of them running for fifteen to twenty minutes, and the room temperature should drop to match the temperature outside.

Please note that this would only work when the temperature outside is cooler than the inside of your room.

Move to rooms that don't get direct sunlight

In my two-bedroom apartment, the room I stay in gets bombarded by the sunlight throughout the day and turns into a greenhouse due to all the Thai glasses.

The other bedroom, however, stays very cold since it doesn't get direct sunlight. It has better air circulation with an open balcony on the southwest and another floor-to-roof window on the northeast.

If possible, it is always a good choice to move yourself from the hot room and stay in the cooler one during such times.

Take advantage of water besides drinking

Water naturally remains cooler than the air around you. Fill a bucket half-full with water and soak your feet in it. You can also dip a towel or a piece of clothing into the water and wear it on your shoulder or head.

It's advisable not to leave home when the sun is at its peak around 11pm to 3pm during such a heatwave. But if you must, using a wet towel on your shoulder or head may help keep your body cool under the scorching heat.

Use curtains and blinds when sunlight hits

Try keeping the doors and windows facing the Sun closed during the daylight. Close the curtains and blinds as well. Prevent as much sunlight as possible from entering the home.

To cool down the room in the evening, follow the next advice.

Be aware of your health condition

During a heatwave, always be aware of your health condition to be able to differentiate between the uncomfortable feeling of the heat and a severe health problem.

Be aware of the following symptoms: high body temperature (above 103 degrees Fahrenheit), fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, and fainting, as they are symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke.

If any of these occur to you or a family member, immediately seek medical attention.