Chuadanga records season's highest temperature for fourth straight day

Chuadanga has once again recorded the highest temperature of the season at 41.3 degrees Celsius on Friday (19 April) as a heat wave continues to sweep over the country.

With this, the western district has recorded the highest temperature of the season for the fourth straight day, according to meteorologists.

"Chuadanga's temperature was recorded at 41.3°C. At that time, the air humidity was 17%," said Rakibul Hasan, senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Observatory.

The district recorded its highest temperature at 40.4°C on Thursday (18 April) and at 40.8°C on Wednesday.

Chuadanga's rise in temperature comes as the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a heat alert, the fourth one this year, for the next 72 hours starting from Friday.

The district administration has taken measures in line with the alert, Chuadanga Deputy Commissioner Dr Kissinger Chakma told The Business Standard.

The rising heat has disrupted regular life in the district, our Chuadanga correspondent Mahfuz Mamun reports.

He said people are not getting out unless it is absolutely necessary to avoid heat. Day labourers have stopped working after noon.

Meanwhile, Chuadanga Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Awliar Rahman has also called on people to remain cautious and not go outside without urgency as heat waves increase stroke risks.

He also suggested drinking enough water and fruits to cope with the heat.

