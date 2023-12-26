Faridpur SP withdrawn, attached to DMP over 'partiality'

Superintendent of Police of Faridpur Md Shahjahan has been withdrawn from his post and attached to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on allegation of partiality.

The transfer order was issued by the Election Commission signed by its deputy secretary Mizanur Rahman on Monday.

Besides, the EC also gave a no objection to the posting of deputy commissioner of DMP Mohammad Morshed Alam as the superintendent of Faridpur Police, said the order.

Earlier, on Sunday, EC asked the senior secretary of the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry to examine the allegation of partiality brought against SP Shahjahan. A letter was sent in this regard.

Mohammad Saifur Rahman, brought the partiality allegation and filed an application to the EC seeking steps to transfer SP Md Shahjahan.

EC assured him of taking steps after the investigation.