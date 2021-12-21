Law minister urges NHRC to stand against violation of human rights

Bangladesh

UNB
21 December, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 06:38 pm

The minister said the NHRC will have to remain steadfast in its observations on human rights issues even if it faces criticism or be in conflict with the state

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) should play a strong role in establishing human rights, said Law Minister Anisul Haque on Tuesday.

He was speaking as chief guest at a prize distribution ceremony of an easy competition on "Liberation war, independence and human values" organised by NHRC at a city hotel.

The minister said the NHRC will have to remain steadfast in its observations on human rights issues even if it faces criticism or be in conflict with the state.

He also urged the NHRC to uphold the goal set by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when the government formed the independent Human Rights Commission in 2009.

"NHRC should be well organized and vocal against violating human rights," he said.

He said Bangladesh Supreme Court has taken steps to protect human rights through Public Interest Litigation, which is welcome.

NHRC chairman Nasima Begum presided over the programme while Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naoufel also spoke.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) / Law Minister Anisul Huq

