Upstart rights institutions are violating human rights: NHRC

Bangladesh

BSS
24 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:18 pm

Related News

Upstart rights institutions are violating human rights: NHRC

BSS
24 April, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 07:18 pm
A meeting of the District Human Rights Violation Prevention and Protection Committee was held in Joypurhat district on Tuesday (23 April). Photo: BSS
A meeting of the District Human Rights Violation Prevention and Protection Committee was held in Joypurhat district on Tuesday (23 April). Photo: BSS

The National Human Rights Commission has expressed concern about the suddenly rising and so-called human rights institution and organisations, condemning their activities involving embezzlement and fraudulence.

"Numerous suddenly rising, upstart human rights organizations have been engaging in fraudulent activities and for a long time. Also, using similar names as 'National Human Rights Commission', various fake human rights organizations are deceiving and extorting money from the common people in the name of settlement of matters," NHRC member Md Salim Reza said this while addressing a meeting of the District Human Rights Violation Prevention and Protection Committee in Joypurhat district on Tuesday.

The meeting was organised as part of monitoring the human rights situation and creating human rights awareness among the common people. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Highlighting the importance of staying alert against these fake human rights organisations, he said, "Everyone should be aware of these organizations. They are violating human rights by using the word 'human rights'."

It was informed in the meeting that the Human Rights Commission works independently, taking the help of news and mass media. 

The fundamental difference between the NHRC and the fake organisations is that, NHRC does not make any financial transactions with anyone for doing its job, the release added. 

NHRC Director (Complaints and Investigation) District Judge Md Ashraful Alam, NHRC Deputy Director M Rabiul Islam, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Joypurhat, Additional Superintendent of Police, District Administration officers, Civil Surgeon, officials of various public and private organizations, peoples representatives, teachers, human rights workers and civil society representatives were present at the meeting.

Additional District Magistrate of Joypurhat Md Mohiuddin Jahangir presided over the event.
 

Human Rights / National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

10h | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

The best success in boxing in the last decade and a half

1h | Videos
Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

Jamaica recognized Palestine as a state

2h | Videos
Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

Why are many Non-Bank Financial Institutions facing challenges?

33m | Videos
Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

Hezbollah launches the most extensive attack inside Israel since the start of the Gaza War

4h | Videos