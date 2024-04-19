Lack of adequate measures at Shishu Hospital caused delay in dousing fire: Fire Service

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Lack of adequate measures at Shishu Hospital caused delay in dousing fire: Fire Service

The Shishu Hospital authorities have formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the fire incident. 

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 05:49 pm
The fire at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital &amp; Institute is believed to have originated from an AC connection in the ICU unit. Photo: Faisal Ahmed/TBS
The fire at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital & Institute is believed to have originated from an AC connection in the ICU unit. Photo: Faisal Ahmed/TBS

Lack of adequate fire fighting system at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in Agargaon caused delay in dousing the fire that broke out at the hospital earlier today (19 April), fire service officials said.

The hospital didn't have any fire hydrants or sufficient water reserves, said Mohammad Fakhruddin, senior station officer of Mohammadpur Fire Station.

"It is such a big hospital. But there were no fire fighting measures in place except fire extinguishers," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fire originated in the cardiac intensive care unit of the hospital around 1:35pm today (19 April) and the fire service was informed around 1:47pm, said Fire Service and Civil Defence sources.

Five units of the fire service brought the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Damaged equipment. Photo: TBS
Damaged equipment. Photo: TBS

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Fakhruddin, two units of the fire service started working to douse the fire at 1:55pm.

"We had to get water from the adjacent National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital as the Shishu Hospital didn't have sufficient water reserves. There weren't adequate fire hydrants either," said the fire service official.

"The fire was brought under control at 2:28pm. Then our team began the initial investigation. We didn't find any victims. The hospital authorities moved everyone from the ICU swiftly," he added.

Fire at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute doused

Fire service officials suspect that the fire originated from an air conditioner in the cardiac intensive care unit.

"We can be sure about the reason after a proper investigation," said Fakhruddin.

Speaking about the damage caused by the fire, he said some hospital equipment suffered heavy damages while some are still in good condition.

"Dousing the fire took some time as the oxygen connection in the ICU room got burnt in the fire. Later, the fire service closed the oxygen line," said Fakhruddin.

Probe committee formed

Meanwhile, the Shishu Hospital authorities have formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the fire incident. 

The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days, Professor Dr Jahangir Alam, director of the hospital, said in a press briefing in the afternoon. 

The committee will be led by the hospital's CICU department head. Other members include a maintenance engineer, electrical engineer, ward master, a nurse and a fire service representative.

Dr Jahangir said, "Now our main focus is to resume service. If our own technical team, electronic engineers, the DPDC and the Fire Service gives us the nod after checking the building, we can start working from the ground floor

"Work has started. However, I cannot say anything specific without the decision of the investigation committee."

Top News

Bangladesh Shishu Hospital & Institute / fire / lack of safety measures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

9h | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

9h | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

10h | Panorama
Imranur Rahman, a celebrated British-Bangladeshi sprinter and the fastest man in Bangladesh donning an gold pinstripe Nehru coat custom-made by Fiero. Photo: Courtesy

Have you heard of real gold pinstripe suits?

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

1h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

23h | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

21h | Videos
EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

EU's decision to impose new sanctions on Iran

21h | Videos