Lack of adequate measures at Shishu Hospital caused delay in dousing fire: Fire Service

The fire at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital & Institute is believed to have originated from an AC connection in the ICU unit. Photo: Faisal Ahmed/TBS

Lack of adequate fire fighting system at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in Agargaon caused delay in dousing the fire that broke out at the hospital earlier today (19 April), fire service officials said.

The hospital didn't have any fire hydrants or sufficient water reserves, said Mohammad Fakhruddin, senior station officer of Mohammadpur Fire Station.

"It is such a big hospital. But there were no fire fighting measures in place except fire extinguishers," he added.

The fire originated in the cardiac intensive care unit of the hospital around 1:35pm today (19 April) and the fire service was informed around 1:47pm, said Fire Service and Civil Defence sources.

Five units of the fire service brought the fire under control within 40 minutes.

Damaged equipment. Photo: TBS

No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to Fakhruddin, two units of the fire service started working to douse the fire at 1:55pm.

"We had to get water from the adjacent National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital as the Shishu Hospital didn't have sufficient water reserves. There weren't adequate fire hydrants either," said the fire service official.

"The fire was brought under control at 2:28pm. Then our team began the initial investigation. We didn't find any victims. The hospital authorities moved everyone from the ICU swiftly," he added.

Fire service officials suspect that the fire originated from an air conditioner in the cardiac intensive care unit.

"We can be sure about the reason after a proper investigation," said Fakhruddin.

Speaking about the damage caused by the fire, he said some hospital equipment suffered heavy damages while some are still in good condition.

"Dousing the fire took some time as the oxygen connection in the ICU room got burnt in the fire. Later, the fire service closed the oxygen line," said Fakhruddin.

Probe committee formed

Meanwhile, the Shishu Hospital authorities have formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the fire incident.

The committee has been asked to submit a report within three days, Professor Dr Jahangir Alam, director of the hospital, said in a press briefing in the afternoon.

The committee will be led by the hospital's CICU department head. Other members include a maintenance engineer, electrical engineer, ward master, a nurse and a fire service representative.

Dr Jahangir said, "Now our main focus is to resume service. If our own technical team, electronic engineers, the DPDC and the Fire Service gives us the nod after checking the building, we can start working from the ground floor

"Work has started. However, I cannot say anything specific without the decision of the investigation committee."