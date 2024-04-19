Fire at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute doused

A fire that broke out in a building of the Bangladesh Shishu (Children) Hospital and Institute in Agargaon of the capital has been doused.

The fire originated in the cardiac unit of the hospital around 1:35pm today (19 April) and the Fire Service was informed around 1:47pm, said Fire Service sources.

Six units of the fire service reached the spot and managed to douse the blaze within half an hour, said Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director of Dhaka Division of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"No casualty has been reported in this incident yet," he added.