JU BCL general secretary declared unwanted on campus over alleged land grabbing

Leaders and activists of the Chhatra League brought out a protest march on the campus on Tuesday (23 January). Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Chhatra League's Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton has been declared unwanted on campus by his followers over allegations of land grabbing in the area.

Leaders and activists of the Chhatra League brought out a protest march on campus in this regard on Tuesday (23 January).

At a rally after the march, the leaders declared Habibur Rahman Liton unwanted on the university campus by bringing charges against him, including land grabbing in the surrounding area of the campus, indecent behaviour with the activists and not giving time to the organisation.

Speaking in this regard, Habibur Rahman Liton said, "I am staying on campus at the moment. I have been with the activists at all times. I gave full time to the organisation. A committee of a Chhatra League unit cannot declare someone unwanted. I will talk to my colleagues. Hope they will understand."

On 3 January 2022, Habibur Rahman Liton, student of the 2013-14 academic year of the philosophy department, became the general secretary of Chhatra League's JU unit.