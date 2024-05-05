BCL to hold rally demanding independent Palestine

Politics

BCL to hold rally demanding independent Palestine

The Bangladesh Chhatra League has announced a countrywide programme, demanding an independent Palestinian state. 

On Monday, it will hold rallies across the country to press home the demand, BCL Central President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif told a press conference in front of Madhur Canteen at Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon.  

As part of the programme, a student rally will be held at Raju Vaskorjo after holding a procession from Madhur Canteen to Raju Vaskorjo. 

Additionally, an instructions have been given to all units of the organisation to hoist the flag of Palestine simultaneously in all educational institutions across the country.

At the press conference, BCL President Saddam Hossain said "The global responsibility to ensure the independence of Palestine on the basis of two states, in accordance with the principles of security and the General Assembly. We stand united in that demand and demand the protection of an independent Palestine."

BCL General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan said, "Bangladesh Chhatra League will raise the flag of Palestine simultaneously across Bangladesh, protesting against the injustices inflicted upon the Palestinians and demanding an end to aggression against them."

Meanwhile, a group of students gathered at the foot of the Raju Vaskorjo at Dhaka University yesterday afternoon in solidarity with the ongoing movement on the issue in American universities. 

Along with students from different departments, some teachers also spoke in solidarity during this gathering. Also, they called for boycotting of all Israeli products.

