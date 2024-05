Bangladesh Chhatra League has staged rallies in Dhaka University premises today (6 May) in protest of the Israeli aggression on Palestine.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Israel attacked Palestine on 7 October 2023. Since then there have been ongoing attacks on the country with Palestine retaliating in intervals. Thousands have been killed on both sides with no sign of relenting.

