JSD claims harassment, mismanagement at Shaheed Minar

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has claimed that party leaders and activists were attacked by a group of people while paying tribute to the language martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.

JSD President ASM Abdur Rab and General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan protested the attack and criticised the university administration's management in a statement on Tuesday.

"The attack on party men and student leaders including JSD general secretary under the umbrella of the authorities is highly condemnable," reads the statement.

"The pomp and show of power by the administration has destroyed the atmosphere of paying homage at the Shaheed Minar," it said.