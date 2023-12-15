Neglecting allies when danger subsides is suicidal: Inu

“It should not be forgotten that the formation of government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for three consecutive terms is the result of political unity,” he said.

A file photo of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu. Photo: Collected

Maintaining unity with allies at times of peril but neglecting them when the danger subsides is suicidal for political parties, said Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu on Friday.

"The arrogance of the big [parties] and the inferiority of the small [parties] should be avoided among those who are on the side of the Liberation War," he said at a discussion meeting organised by JSD in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on the occasion of the Victory Day, reads a press release.

"It should not be forgotten that the formation of government under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for three consecutive terms is the result of political unity," he added.

Inu also said, "The JSD, and other parties of the 14-Party Alliance, as well as non-sectarian democratic progressive parties, groups, and individuals who believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, should unitedly resist the anti-Liberation War forces and their allies, and ensure that the election is held on time."

