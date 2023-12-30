JSD declares manifesto pledging revival of Liberation War spirit

Politics

BSS
30 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

JSD declares manifesto pledging revival of Liberation War spirit

JSD also pledged to ensure good governance and rule of law

BSS
30 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 10:24 pm
JSD declares manifesto pledging revival of Liberation War spirit

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) today declared its election manifesto pledging to fight in parliament and on streets to eliminate syndicates of looters and corrupt people that control state, politics and economy.

JSD general secretary Shirin Akhter disclosed the party's election manifesto for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election at the party office in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue.

Party's vice presidents - Fazlur Rahman Babul and valiant freedom fighter Shafi Uddin Molla, joint general secretaries Nader Chowdhury, Prof Mokhleshur Rahman Muktadir and Roknuzzaman Rokon and labor leader Saifuzzaman Badsha and organising secretary Nurunnabi were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

JSD also pledged to ensure good governance and rule of law, end discrimination-deprivation and root out anti-liberation forces to continue the current spree of development with Liberation War spirit.

A total of 66 candidates of the party are contesting the next general elections. Of them, 63 candidates are contesting with the party symbol "Mashal" (torch) and three candidates are contesting with "Boat" symbol as candidates of the 14-party alliance.

Apart from the 66 constituencies, the party has supported all candidates of the 14-party alliance in the remaining 233 constituencies.

In its election manifesto, the party said it has become essential to review the country's existing constitution to give a shape to the much-needed national renaissance in the 4th industrial revolution (4IR) and socio-cultural, political and economic context.

The party proposed reviewing the constitution on an urgent basis taking into consideration the ideological issues to remove the inconsistencies and confusions of the existing constitution.

JSD stressed on ensuring universal food security, universal health security, universal education, universal social security and universal internet accessibility as essential fundamental rights of citizens; decentralisation and establishment of people's self-governance led by elected representatives at various levels.

It also proposed introducing a bicameral legislature with Upper House and electing people's representatives under a numerical proportional system in Lower House.

Top News

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal / Election manifestos / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

8h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

15h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

15h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

1h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

53m | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

2h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

3h | Videos