From little over Tk6 lakh to more than Tk3.5 crore: Inu's wealth shoots up in 10 years

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haque Inu's wealth has increased in the last 10 years - riding on cash, according to the affidavit he submitted to run for the Election Commission (EC) to run in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

According to the affidavit, Inu had Tk6.85 lakh in cash during the 10th JS polls; this time he said he has Tk3.56 crore in cash. During the last election, he had Tk50.66 lakh in cash.

Besides, his wife Afroza Haque's wealth has also increased.

Hasanul Haque Inu has been a Member of Parliament for three consecutive terms from the Kushtia-2 (Mirpur-Bheramara) Constituency.

He is one of the leaders of the 14-party alliance led by the ruling Awami League and was appointed minister of information in 2012.

According to the information given in the affidavit, Inu's movable assets include cash of Tk1.58 crore 155 and Tk1.98 crore from the sale of cars.

He has Tk14,84,924 in banks and financial institutions, 5 years ago it was Tk44,51,480.

Meanwhile, Inu's wife Afroza Haque's wealth in cash has increased even more. She has Tk1,61,54,843 in cash; 5 years ago it was Tk60,03,258, and 10 years ago it was Tk6,38,090.

She has Tk16,37,270 deposited in banks and financial institutions; 5 years ago it was Tk14,28,677, and 10 years ago it was Tk80,493.

Hasanul Haque Inu has described himself as a political activist and engineer by profession in the affidavit.

A major part of his income comes from business, the honorarium he gets as an MP, bank deposit interests and TV talk shows.

In his affidavit, Inu showed an annual income of Tk7,62,159 from business, Tk23,96, 575 from honorarium and allowance and Tk2,16,070 from TV talk show and bank deposit interest.

His total annual income is Tk33,74,804. During the 11th JS polls, he had shown an annual income of Tk34,61,623; 10 years ago it was Tk26,36,782.

In 1974, he got 25-bhori of gold as a wedding gift.

During the 10th JS polls, his wife was shown to have 12-bhori of gold, during the 11th JS polls, it was mentioned as 10-bhori. This time, Inu said his wife had 40-bhori of gold.

Hasanul Haque Inu has a jeep worth T 4 lakh. He also owns a 10-katha plot in the Purbachal area, the price of which is shown as Tk16.10 lakh.