JSD holds protest rally demanding release of central secretary

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) has organised a protest march demanding the release of the party's Central Secretary Abdul Muttalib Master.

Starting at 11 am today in front of the Jatiya Press Club, the rally concluded its course at Paltan, traversing through various roads.

Earlier on 29 October, Abdul Muttalib Master, who is also the president of JSD's Narayanganj Metropolitan wing, was arrested and sent to jail in a case related to a protest rally and procession in Narayanganj town demanding the resignation of the government.