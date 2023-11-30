JaPa candidate Bahadur violates electoral code during nomination submission

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 07:49 pm

Jatiya Party nominated candidate Bahadur Islam Imtiaz stages a showdown procession with a “wooden plough”, the party symbol, in Savar, Dhaka on Thursday (30 November). Photo: TBS
Jatiya Party nominated candidate Bahadur Islam Imtiaz stages a showdown procession with a “wooden plough”, the party symbol, in Savar, Dhaka on Thursday (30 November). Photo: TBS

Bahadur Islam Imtiaz, a Jatiya Party (JaPa) nominated candidate, has submitted his nomination paper today for Dhaka-19 constituency (Savar-Ashulia) today, breaching the electoral code of conduct with a mass gathering of over a hundred party workers.

Upon arriving to submit the nomination papers to Mazharul Islam, assistant returning officer and UNO on Thursday afternoon, the candidate staged a showdown procession with a "wooden plough", the party symbol.

As per the national elections code of conduct, political parties or their candidates are prohibited from organising processions involving trucks, buses, motorcycles, or any mechanical vehicles, whether as a showdown or during campaigning.

It is reported that he had kept the gathering waiting in the premises of the main building of Upazila Parishad, and entered the office of the assistant returning officer with 5-7 party members.

Regarding the violation of electoral code of conduct, Bahadur Islam told The Business Standard, "This is my first time contesting for a parliamentary seat. Following the party's nomination, I was preoccupied with various responsibilities. I didn't get a chance to read the code of conduct. I apologise for this and assure that it won't recur in the future."

Bahadur is also the joint-organisational secretary of the party's central committee.

Mazharul Islam, assistant returning officer, told TBS, "No candidate has brought more than three to four people to my office. I am unaware of anything outside of my office. Responsible officers are overseeing the code of conduct. If anyone breaches any code of conduct, appropriate measures will be taken against them."

Until 3pm, nine candidates from the Dhaka-19 constituency have submitted their nomination papers at the office of the assistant returning officer.

Among them, AL-denied independent candidates Mohammad Saiful Islam, general secretary of Awami League in Ashulia thana, and Mohammad Towhid Jung Murad, former member of parliament for the Dhaka-19 constituency are there.

Jatiya Party / electoral code of conduct

