Labour Day: Workers demand better rights, security

On the occasion of May Day, thousands of workers gathered in front of the National Press Club in demand of their rights along with social security.

They held sporadic rallies, human chains and protest marches throughout the day starting from 8am till 1pm today (1 May).

During these programmes, workers put forward demands of fair wages and working hours, price control of daily necessities, six months of maternity leave, prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace, a women-friendly work environment and social security.

Members of various labour organisations displayed various colourful banners-festoons and leaflets with slogans depicting these different demands.

Photo: Collected

Najma Akhter, president of the United Women Workers Association, said, "Companies play with the rights of contractual workers. They fire them on a whim without any prior notice, do not ensure the safety of female workers, and do not provide maternity leave. If someone becomes pregnant, rather than giving her leave, they terminate them. We want a solution to these problems."

Photo: Collected

Former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Noor who was present at the rally of Bangladesh Sramik Odhikar Parishad, said, "From the country's statesmen to the leaders of major political parties, anyone who is influential, receives treatment in Singapore. But there is no specialised hospital for the treatment of workers. Not only social security, we want better medical care for workers as well."

Photo: Collected

Among the organisations which held programmes at the Press Club today were - Garments and Industries Workers Union, Bangladesh Trade Union Association, Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), Labour Workers Union, National Democratic Labour Federation, National Mukti Council, Islami Sramik Andolan Bangladesh, Samajtantrik Sramik Front, Sramik Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Progressive Construction Workers Federation, Green Bangla Garment Workers Federation, Dhaka Metropolitan CNG-Autorickshaw Drivers Union, Uttara Purba Thana Rickshaw and Van Sramik Union, National Workers Unity Centre, Democratic Sramik Andolan, Combined Garment Workers Federation and more.