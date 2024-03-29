Railway buys Tk5,000 lights for Tk27,700, ACC investigation finds

LED lights priced at Tk5,000 in the market were bought for Tk27,700, according to documents obtained by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) from the eastern region of Bangladesh Railway.

During a drive at the railway's eastern office in Chattogram today (29 March), an ACC team found irregularities in the purchase of various fixtures and instruments, including LED lights.

They collected purchase documents of 90 LED lights from the electrical department's office. The documents for these lights showed that each LED lamp had been purchased for Tk27,700, according to the ACC, who claimed it to be inconsistent.

ACC officials also said that the market price determination committee could not show any official document about how the prices of these products were estimated.

"Other than the LED lights, the ACC team also collected documents related to purchasing lifting jacks, drilling machines and cutting jacks from the track supply officer's office," said ACC Assistant Director Enamul Haque.

The documents showed the estimated price of these products was Tk1.81 crore. However, railways showed they bought them for Tk1.97 crore.

ACC also found discrepancies in hiring contractors. Two vendors registered at the same address participated in the tender, and one of them was awarded the contract for supplying products and showed railway documents.

Enamul Haque said, "Raids were carried out at several other places [of the Railways Department office] and many discrepancies were found. We will review everything thoroughly and take further action."