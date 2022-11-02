Eviction drive to continue until Buriganga is fully restored: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 05:07 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said that the eviction campaign, excavation and waste removal activities will continue to free the original Buriganga channel from encroachment until it returns to its original form.

The mayor made the remarks during an exchange with media personnel after inspecting the ongoing cleaning, digging and evacuation activities in Buriganga Old Channel on Wednesday (2 November) afternoon.

In response to a question, Taposh said, "We have only started the work. We want to take this work to a good position before the monsoon season because monsoon will hamper the work.

"I believe by next March, the river basin will be a lot more visible," he added.

Earlier, DSCC Mayor Taposh inspected the inauguration of the Secondary Transfer Station (STS) for waste in Ward 67 of South City in Demra area, the ongoing development activities of French Road and the current condition of Majed Sarkar Road.

