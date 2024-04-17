Panthakunja to be turned into an aesthetic Udyan before July: Taposh

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Panthakunja will be turned into an aesthetic Udyan before July, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said on Wednesday (17 April).

He came up with the announcement during an exchange of views with journalists after inspecting the cleaning programme of Panthpath box culvert inside Panthakunja Park in the morning.

Taposh said Panthakunja is a very important park in this area. In 2017, initiatives were taken under the mega project for its development but the work of this park was stopped due to taking Dhaka Elevated  Expressway in this direction.

"After taking charge, I discussed with them several times over the issue. As a result, they decided to work in specific areas leaving the rest of the place for the Udyan. Later, we started working at that place. Currently, its infrastructure development is going on," he stated.

He also said, "We want to present an aesthetic Udyan to the people of Dhaka city. However, due to the elevated expressway work, a large part of the park will be lost to it. Even so, as much as we have been able to save, we will soon be able to open it up for the city dwellers."

Stating that new initiatives have been taken to resolve the waterlogging in the Newmarket area, Mayor Taposh said that last year there was waterlogging in a few places, particularly in front of Newmarket and in Shantinagar areas.

"Pointing out the reasons, we have already solved it. Hopefully, there will be no waterlogging this time."

Later, he visited Sayedabad Super Market adjacent to Sayedabad Terminal, Zaheer Raihan Cultural Program Center Library in Gandaria and Tajuddin Memorial Library in Wari.

Among others, the Corporation's Chief Executive Officer Md Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Akramuzzaman and Acting Chief Engineer Ashikur Rahman were also present.

Bangladesh / Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / Panthakunja

