Appellate Division takes complaint against Mayor Taposh into cognisance

Court

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 04:44 pm

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday took into cognizance a complaint made regarding comments made by Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh regarding the removal of a chief justice. 

Responding to the complaint, the chief justice said, "We will read [what he said], and then come up with a decision about the matter."

Barrister M Amir-ul Islam, accompanied by pro-BNP lawyers, made the complaint on grounds of contempt of court to Chief Justice Hasan Faiz Siddiqui on Wednesday (24 May).

While speaking at the Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad on Sunday (21 May), Mayor Taposh was quoted as saying that he had once removed a chief justice. 

"Whichever civil servant tries to speak words of wisdom will be thrown into the Buriganga River in sacks," the mayor had reportedly said. 
 

