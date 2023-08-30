Old Buriganga channel will be more beautiful than Hatirjheel: Mayor Taposh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:16 pm

Related News

Old Buriganga channel will be more beautiful than Hatirjheel: Mayor Taposh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 09:16 pm
Mayor Taposh exchanged views with the media after inspecting the ongoing activities to restore the Old Buriganga channel on Wednesday (30 August). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Mayor Taposh exchanged views with the media after inspecting the ongoing activities to restore the Old Buriganga channel on Wednesday (30 August). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Planning is underway to make the old Buriganga channel more spectacular than Hatirjheel, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday.

"Since it is a river basin, we are planning to make it more beautiful," he said during an exchange of views with the media after inspecting the ongoing activities aimed at restoring the channel.

"Hatirjheel took about 10 years to complete. It is a closed reservoir. But the old Buriganga channel, being an open river basin, has a slight difference here," he added.

The mayor said the city corporation has allocated Tk25 crore in the first phase with its own financing for restoring the Buriganga channel.

"We have completed the initial stage of excavation with Tk23 crore," he added.

Stating that the corporation has taken up the second phase, he said a budget of about Tk35 crore more has been kept, and demarcation is in progress.

Responding to a question addressing the dengue crisis, Taposh said, "We are giving great importance to field-level activities to control dengue. We are keeping it dynamic and fast."

"That is why dengue is under control in Dhaka South City Corporation areas. We only had 52 patients yesterday (Tuesday). We will continue our activities at the same pace throughout the season," he added.

Among others, Dhaka South Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman, Corporation Secretary Akramuzzaman, regional officers, and ward councillors were present.

Top News

Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh / Buriganga channel / Hatirjheel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank