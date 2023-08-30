Old Buriganga channel will be more beautiful than Hatirjheel: Mayor Taposh

Mayor Taposh exchanged views with the media after inspecting the ongoing activities to restore the Old Buriganga channel on Wednesday (30 August). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

Planning is underway to make the old Buriganga channel more spectacular than Hatirjheel, said Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday.

"Since it is a river basin, we are planning to make it more beautiful," he said during an exchange of views with the media after inspecting the ongoing activities aimed at restoring the channel.

"Hatirjheel took about 10 years to complete. It is a closed reservoir. But the old Buriganga channel, being an open river basin, has a slight difference here," he added.

The mayor said the city corporation has allocated Tk25 crore in the first phase with its own financing for restoring the Buriganga channel.

"We have completed the initial stage of excavation with Tk23 crore," he added.

Stating that the corporation has taken up the second phase, he said a budget of about Tk35 crore more has been kept, and demarcation is in progress.

Responding to a question addressing the dengue crisis, Taposh said, "We are giving great importance to field-level activities to control dengue. We are keeping it dynamic and fast."

"That is why dengue is under control in Dhaka South City Corporation areas. We only had 52 patients yesterday (Tuesday). We will continue our activities at the same pace throughout the season," he added.

Among others, Dhaka South Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman, Corporation Secretary Akramuzzaman, regional officers, and ward councillors were present.