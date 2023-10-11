Dhupkhola field to be recognised by FIFA, Mayor Taposh hopes

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh hopes that the Dhupkhola International Football Field will be recognised by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

The DSCC mayor expressed this optimism before the media yesterday at the inaugural ceremony of the newly constructed Dhupkhola International Football Field in Dhaka's Gendaria.

Mayor Taposh said, "We were able to provide Dhaka residents with an international standard football pitch by removing all obstacles. Along with the football pitch, an international standard basketball court, a volleyball court and a cricket practice pitch have been built.

"In this way, we have created an environment suitable for a variety of games. There is a gallery here. We will also build temporary galleries here if necessary. We will take care of this field, maintain it, preserve it, and manage it. We are hopeful that this field will be internationally recognised by FIFA."

The mayor said, "We had planned to establish an international standard football field, and we have been able to do that at this historic Dhupkhola field. That is why we are very happy. International football matches can now be held at this sports ground.

"Officials from the Bangladesh Football Federation have come here. We have talked to them. Mohammedan Sporting Club, one of the leading football clubs in Bangladesh, has shown interest in practicing at this ground. I think that the interest and enthusiasm generated around this field has created a new awakening in Old Dhaka again."

Stating that this field has been established by overcoming many obstacles, Mayor Taposh said, "Many people resorting to intrigue had made various attempts to take over this field. They had tried to occupy and divide it in various ways.

"With the cooperation and support of the member of parliament of this area, all levels of leaders of the Awami League metropolitan unit, the councilors of this and adjacent areas, and the general people of this area, we have been able to establish this field by ignoring all obstacles."

Earlier, the DSCC mayor enjoyed the friendly football match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Sheikh Russel Sports Club. The friendly match ended in a 0-0 draw.