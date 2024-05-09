Milton Samaddar sent to jail in human trafficking case

Court

BSS
09 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Milton Samaddar sent to jail in human trafficking case

Police sources said Milton used to run his Child and Old Age Care, posing as a doctor and used to make touching video contents for social networking sites and earn money by posting and publishing those on different sites

BSS
09 May, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:09 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

A court today (9 May) sent Child and Old Age Care Founder Milton Samadder to jail after the end of his four-day remand in a human trafficking case filed with the capital's Mirpur Model Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu scrapped a bail plea of Milton. 

On 5 May, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akter passed the remand order as police pleaded to show him arrested in the case and place him on a seven-day remand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

One M Rakib, 35, from the capital's Dhanmondi area filed the case against Milton on 1 May. According to the case documents, Rakib found a two-year-old baby in front of Dhanmandi Boys School on 6 September 2020, and called Milton to take necessary steps. Milton took the baby to his centre and Tk10,000 from Rakib as an admission fee for the unattended baby.

Recently as different allegations were surfacing against Milton, Rakib went to his centre on 24 April, he did not find the baby and Milton too failed to give any logical answer in this regard. Later, Rakib filed the case under The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012.

Police sources said Milton used to run his Child and Old Age Care, posing as a doctor and used to make touching video contents for social networking sites and earn money by posting and publishing those on different sites.

Milton allegedly used to torture the people, who took shelter in his centre and let them suffer and subsequently die without giving them proper food and treatment. He is also accused of being involved in human organ trafficking business and used to make fake death certificates to hastily bury people who died in his centre.

Top News

Bangladesh / Milton Samadder / human trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

The US will not provide any weapons to Israel for the Rafah operation

40m | Videos
Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

Real Madrid never learned to yield at the ditch's edge

3h | Videos
Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

4h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

5h | Videos