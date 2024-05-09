Milton Samaddar sent to jail in human trafficking case

A court today (9 May) sent Child and Old Age Care Founder Milton Samadder to jail after the end of his four-day remand in a human trafficking case filed with the capital's Mirpur Model Police Station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farjana Shakila Sumu scrapped a bail plea of Milton.

On 5 May, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Shanta Akter passed the remand order as police pleaded to show him arrested in the case and place him on a seven-day remand.

One M Rakib, 35, from the capital's Dhanmondi area filed the case against Milton on 1 May. According to the case documents, Rakib found a two-year-old baby in front of Dhanmandi Boys School on 6 September 2020, and called Milton to take necessary steps. Milton took the baby to his centre and Tk10,000 from Rakib as an admission fee for the unattended baby.

Recently as different allegations were surfacing against Milton, Rakib went to his centre on 24 April, he did not find the baby and Milton too failed to give any logical answer in this regard. Later, Rakib filed the case under The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act, 2012.

Police sources said Milton used to run his Child and Old Age Care, posing as a doctor and used to make touching video contents for social networking sites and earn money by posting and publishing those on different sites.

Milton allegedly used to torture the people, who took shelter in his centre and let them suffer and subsequently die without giving them proper food and treatment. He is also accused of being involved in human organ trafficking business and used to make fake death certificates to hastily bury people who died in his centre.