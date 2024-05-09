Budget for FY25 to be placed at JS on 6 June

Economy

BSS
09 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:51 pm

BSS
09 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:51 pm
Representational Photo

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali is likely to place the national budget for the next fiscal year (FY25) on 6 June at Jatiya Sangsad (JS).

A senior official of the Ministry of Finance told BSS that 6 June has been fixed for placing the budget for the next fiscal year (FY25).

Responsibilities have also been distributed among the officials concerned considering 6 June as the date for placing the budget, he added.

Finance Division officials said the next budget for FY25 is likely to be around Tk8 lakh crore which would be the highest in the history of Bangladesh.

The next budget would prioritise highly the issue of containing inflation.

