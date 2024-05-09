PK Halder's two associates granted bail 

Court

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 06:54 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court today (9 May) granted six weeks anticipatory bail to two associates of former managing director of NRB Global Bank Prashanta Kumar Halder, commonly known as PK Halder, accused of money laundering and illegal wealth acquisition.

The two associates, International Leasing and Financial Services Director Papia Banerjee and her husband Director Basudeb Banerjee were granted bail in 15 cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ibadat Hussain passed the order subject to certain conditions, after considering their bail petitions.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik said, "They are accused of laundering about Tk750 crore. The court ordered them to deposit their passports and barred them from travelling abroad without permission."

Barrister Nurul Islam Sujan and Zulhas Uddin Ahmed appeared for the opposition, while Barrister Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

In 2021, the ACC filed embezzlement and money laundering cases against Basudev and his wife. PK Halder is one of the accused in these cases.

On 8 October 2023, a Dhaka court sentenced PK Halder to 22 years in prison. His 13 associates were also sentenced to seven years in prison each.

PK Halder is currently in jail in India.

Bangladesh / PK Haldar / Money laundering / illegal wealth

