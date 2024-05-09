3 killed in clash over a CNG driver taking passengers from autorickshaw stand in Habiganj

Bangladesh

UNB
09 May, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 07:05 pm

Three people were killed and at least 50 others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over a dispute involving a CNG-run autorickshaw driver picking up passengers at the autorickshaw stand at Agua village in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj.

The deceased were identified as Zilu Mia, 50, Kader Mia, 32 and Siraj Mia, 25.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station, said an altercation ensued between Kadir Mia, a CNG autorickshaw driver and Badrul Mia, an employee of an autorickshaw stand, over taking passengers at the autorickshaw stand around 11:00am, leading to an altercation.

Later around 2:00pm, the supporters of both groups, equipped with lethal weapons attacked each other, leaving two people dead on the spot and 51 others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital where Zilu Mia succumbed to his injuries. Four of the injured were taken to Sylhet for better treatment.

A number of houses were also vandalised during the clash.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

