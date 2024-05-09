TIB calls for banning ads on online gambling

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concern over the increased promotion of online gambling across traditional broadcast and social media platforms.

In a press statement released today (9 May), the anti-corruption watchdog urged for the immediate restriction of gambling-related advertisements, enforcement of the Gambling Prevention Act, and proactive measures by relevant law enforcement agencies.

"Despite clear directives from the apex court, there appears to be a lack of visible measures to curb this trend. Instead, gambling is being advertised under new guises on satellite channels and social media platforms," reads the statement.

Besides, TIB highlighted the significant concern of massive money laundering facilitated through online gambling.

The organisation mentioned that flashy advertisements for different betting sites are disguised or presented in "surrogated" formats in traditional media during broadcasts of popular sporting events like IPL, BPL, or others.

This year, a surrogated advertisement for a betting site was even observed on a BPL team jersey, it said.

"We are witnessing a surge in online gambling in the country. Exploiting legal loopholes for profit cannot be deemed responsible broadcasting. Even city billboards are promoting online gambling. Despite last year's High Court orders to block online gambling advertisements, different social media platforms and television, particularly sports channels, continue to actively promote betting and gambling, which is wholly unacceptable," said TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman.

He emphasised that online gambling is fueling various social crises, stating, "We frequently hear reports of gambling addiction leading to suicides and domestic conflicts. Gambling addiction is eroding the moral fabric of our youth, posing threats to families, society, and the state."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman underscored the necessity of a multi-dimensional approach to combat online gambling.