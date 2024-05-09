Air Force pilot succumbs to injury after training jet crashes near Ctg port

One pilot of Bangladesh Air Force has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after being injured in a jet crash in Chattogram today (9 May).

Another pilot also suffered injuries from the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, said Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, adding that he passed away at around 12:00pm while being treated at BNS Isa Khan Hospital

The injured pilot, Wing Commander Suhan, is being treated at the medical squadron of Zahurul Haque base, said Deputy Commissioner (Port) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Shakila Sultana.

Both the two pilots had managed to eject from the the YAK130 aircraft through parachutes. They were rescued and taken to hospital.

According to OC Kabirul Islam, the accident was reported around 10:30am. The aircraft is believed to have sunk in the water as it could not be located immediately.

The BAF aircraft of Zahurul Haq Base crashed near the Boat Club.

Divers and firefighters are working to retrieve the aircraft.

An Air Force source said the training aircraft, that crashed into the Karnaphuli River near the Chittagong Boat Club, was not from the Chattogram unit of the Air Force.

Previously in June 2015, an F-7 fighter aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the sea after taking off from the BAF Base Zahurul Haque. Missing pilot Flight Lieutenant Tahmid could not be found.

On 10 October 2011, a fighter plane of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. Flight Lt Muntasin managed to eject from the plane.

On 23 September 2010, a BAF fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli River near Patenga Boat Club. Pilot Flight Lieutenant Ahmed Sanjid escaped by ejecting.