Air Force pilot succumbs to injury after training jet crashes near Ctg port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 04:43 pm

Related News

Air Force pilot succumbs to injury after training jet crashes near Ctg port

Another pilot also suffered injuries from the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

TBS Report
09 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 04:43 pm
File photo of YAK 130 fighter planes. Photo: Bangladesh Air Force
File photo of YAK 130 fighter planes. Photo: Bangladesh Air Force

One pilot of Bangladesh Air Force has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital after being injured in a jet crash in Chattogram today (9 May).

Another pilot also suffered injuries from the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Squadron Leader Asim Jawad, said Kabirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Patenga Police Station, adding that he passed away at around 12:00pm while being treated at BNS Isa Khan Hospital

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The injured pilot, Wing Commander Suhan, is being treated at the medical squadron of Zahurul Haque base, said Deputy Commissioner (Port) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Shakila Sultana.

Both the two pilots had managed to eject from the the YAK130 aircraft through parachutes. They were rescued and taken to hospital.

Air Force training jet crashes near Chattogram port, 1 critically injured

According to OC  Kabirul Islam, the accident was reported around 10:30am. The aircraft is believed to have sunk in the water as it could not be located immediately.

The BAF aircraft of Zahurul Haq Base crashed near the Boat Club.

Divers and firefighters are working to retrieve the aircraft. 

An Air Force source said the training aircraft, that crashed into the Karnaphuli River near the Chittagong Boat Club, was not from the Chattogram unit of the Air Force.

Previously in June 2015, an F-7 fighter aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into the sea after taking off from the BAF Base Zahurul Haque. Missing pilot Flight Lieutenant Tahmid could not be found.

On 10 October 2011, a fighter plane of Bangladesh Air Force crashed into Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. Flight Lt Muntasin managed to eject from the plane.

On 23 September 2010, a BAF fighter jet crashed into the Karnaphuli River near Patenga Boat Club. Pilot Flight Lieutenant Ahmed Sanjid escaped by ejecting.

Top News

aircraft crash / Bangaldesh / dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

Why does North Korea want to form an alliance with Iran?

34m | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia have increased

1h | Videos
How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

2h | Videos
Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

3h | Videos