Increase capacity of partner NGOs to improve conditions of the disadvantaged: Brac ED

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 08:22 pm

He suggested designing a plan of action for improving the conditions of deprived people, taking their basic demands and problems into consideration

Executive Director of development organization Brac, Asif Saleh, recently called for increasing existing capacities of partner NGOs to improve the socio-economic conditions of disadvantaged people.     

"It is also important to look into how effectively and realistically those capacities can be utilised in emergency humanitarian assistance activities," he added, exchanging views with senior management officials of Brac's partner NGOs at the Brac Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) regional office in Cox's Bazar district town on Wednesday afternoon.     

Asif Saleh said, "We have to give importance to our development plan along with suggestions and development plans of international development organisations."

He suggested designing a plan of action for improving the conditions of deprived people, taking their basic demands and problems into consideration, read a press release.     

Over 20 representatives, including top officials of six partner NGOs of Brac – Society for Health Extension and Development (Shed), Programme for Helpless and Lagged Societies (Phals), Alliance for Cooperation and Legal Aid Bangladesh (Aclab), Jago Nari Unnayon Sangstha (JNUS), Nongor, and Help Cox's Bazar – attended the meeting.   

Sajedul Hasan, director of the Humanitarian Programme of Brac, KAM Morshed, senior director of Advocacy for Social Change (Migration and Partnership Strengthening Unit), Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of HCMP, and others, were present on the occasion.          

