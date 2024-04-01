Brac empowers 1,200 disadvantaged young women in coastal areas

A programme titled 'Bridge to Success: Alternative Learning Pathways Project Learning and Knowledge Dissemination' was organised today (1 April) at Brac Center in Mohakhali, Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Brac's Skill Development Program (SDP) has provided employment opportunities for 1,200 young women from climate-vulnerable coastal areas, who were previously marginalised and disadvantaged.

School dropouts are provided with hands-on training under Brac's Skills Training for Advancing Resources (STAR) model as apprentices under local businessmen in the 'Ustad-Sagared' system, which is believed to be more effective than traditional on-the-job training.

This training has been provided to young women in coastal areas from January 2023 to March this year under the 'Alternative Learning Pathway for School Dropout Girls in Climate Vulnerable Regions of Bangladesh' project, implemented in collaboration with the US Embassy.

On this occasion, a programme titled 'Bridge to Success: Alternative Learning Pathways Project Learning and Knowledge Dissemination' was organised today (1 April) at Brac Center in Mohakhali, Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, director of Public Engagement at the US Embassy, said, "While this training programme may have concluded for now, it is not the end, it is the beginning. Our aim is to witness a substantial influx of female entrepreneurs in Bangladesh, who will make significant contribution in the nation's economy."

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, associate director of Brac SDP, underscored the accomplishments of the SDP and Star Model initiatives during the programme, noting that over 71% of the young women who underwent training have secured employment.

Of them, 11% participants were persons with disabilities.

She said since its inception in 2012, the STAR programme has provided training to over 120,000 youths.

Among them, approximately 64% are female, and 10% are persons with disabilities. Alongside Brac, partners in this initiative include the Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE), UNICEF, and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Safi Rahman Khan, director of Education, SDP, and Migration, emphasised the significant endeavors underway within the programme, particularly regarding marketplace.

He said enhancing inclusivity within this market, especially to bolster the participation of women and individuals with disabilities, remains a vital focus.

Some of the young women who received trainings through this project shared their experiences and achievements.

The guests inaugurated the day-long 'Eid Fair', held at the Brac Center Plaza, where various products made by the trained youth from Brac were displayed. The fair included various events such as clothes, jute products, bamboo and rattan products and furniture, pottery, beauty salon services, mobile phone servicing, etc. Additionally, there were bioscopes and fascinating magic shows.