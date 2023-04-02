Include people with autism in country's development: State minister

State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru has emphasised including people with autism in the country's development.

"People with autism are an integral part of this society. The country's development is not possible without them. We have to work with them and involve them in this stream," he said while speaking as special guest on the occasion of the 16th World Autism Awareness Day 2023 on Sunday (2 April) in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

He lauded the prime minister's leadership in establishing the Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust (NDDPT) in 2013 to ensure the rights of disabled people guaranteed in the constitution.

The state minister also mentioned various initiatives taken by the prime minister and the Ministry of Social Welfare to secure healthcare, education and financial services for people with autism.

Rhere are a total of 400,000 people with neuro-developmental disabilities in the country, including 78,000 people with autism, according to the disability identification survey.

"We all need to work together to provide education and a good work environment for them," Khasru said.

He called for prioritising people with NDDs, as they are at a higher risk of negligence and deprivation compared to other individuals with disabilities, urging people from all walks of life to take action.

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare Ministry, and Md Shah Alam, managing director of Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust, among others spoke at the event under the chairmanship of Ministry of Social Welfare Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.