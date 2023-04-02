World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Towards a Neuro-Inclusive World for All

Every year on 2 April, World Autism Awareness Day is observed worldwide. It is a day devoted to educating the public about autism and fighting for the rights of those diagnosed with it.

"Towards a Neuro-Inclusive World for All" is the motto of this year's World Autism Awareness Day, which illustrates how the narrative around autism is gradually moving away from misconceptions of curing and converting people with autism to an inclusive approach focusing on accepting, supporting, As well as embracing the concept of neurodiversity — the idea that people experience and interact with the world in many different ways and that there is no one 'right' way.

The neurodevelopmental illness called autism spectrum disorder (ASD) impairs behaviour, social interaction, and communication. One in 160 children worldwide are said to have ASD, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Bangladesh has a dearth of knowledge and awareness regarding the condition. In this article, we will examine the headways made in Bangladesh in servicing its people with autism and take a look at the steps taken by the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help people with ASD and what more can be done.

In the past few years, Bangladesh has made a lot of progress in spreading information about ASD and helping people with it. The Bangladeshi government opened the National Autism Development Centre (NADC) in 2011 to help and support people with ASD and their families. For those with ASD, the centre provides diagnostic exams, therapeutic sessions, and job training. To help them better understand ASD, healthcare professionals, educators, and carers can get training and instruction from the NADC.

Several nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in Bangladesh also strive to help people with ASD in addition to governmental programmes. One such organisation that promotes the rights and inclusion of people with disabilities, including ASD, is the Bangladesh Protibandhi Kallyan Somity (BPKS). For people with ASD, BPKS offers rehabilitation, education, vocational training, and advocacy and awareness-building efforts. Children with ASD can get educational services, treatment, and vocational training through another organisation called the Society for the Welfare of Autistic Children (SWAC).

Despite recent improvements, supporting Bangladesh's people with autism still presents considerable difficulties. ASD is not well known or understood in Bangladesh among the general population or medical professionals, according to a report from the International Society for Autism Research (INSAR). The result of this ignorance is frequently a delayed diagnosis and insufficient assistance for people with ASD and their families.

According to the WHO, Bangladesh lacks qualified medical professionals and educators who can recognise and help people with autism. This may result in a delayed diagnosis and a lack of access to necessary assistance and therapies. Bangladesh also lacks the resources required and educated experts to serve people with ASD.

There is just one NADC centre in the whole country, which restricts access to assistance for people with ASD who live outside of Dhaka, the nation's capital. Furthermore, Bangladesh's capacity to meet the requirements of its people with autism is constrained by insufficient financing for ASD research and support programmes.

Although access to education is a fundamental human right, many disabled children in Bangladesh cannot pursue it due to a lack of funding and assistance. In Bangladesh, just 9% of children with impairments attend school, compared to 64% of children without disabilities, claims a United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) report. This lack of access to education can have a significant long-term impact on people with disabilities, which can also limit their employment options.

Another major issue for Bangladeshi citizens with disabilities is access to healthcare. According to the WHO, there is a shortage of educators and healthcare professionals qualified to identify and assist people with impairments. This may result in a delayed diagnosis and a lack of access to necessary assistance and therapies. Additionally, many healthcare institutions in Bangladesh lack the essential amenities, such as wheelchair accessibility, to meet the requirements of people with disabilities.

Add to that the lack of employment options available in Bangladesh for people with disabilities, and many of them must overcome prejudice and other obstacles to work. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Bangladesh has a 1.5% employment rate for people with disabilities compared to 26% for those without disabilities. The absence of inclusive recruiting practises and social attitudes towards people with impairments are to blame for this.

Another big issue in Bangladesh is the social stigma and prejudice against people with disabilities. Discrimination against persons with disabilities is widespread in society, which can result in social marginalisation and isolation. This may significantly impact their well-being and mental health. An all-encompassing strategy that addresses the underlying causes of inequality and prejudice is necessary to address these issues.

World Autism Day offers a chance to promote ASD awareness and fight for the rights of those with the condition. Thanks to the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) collaborating to offer services and support for people with ASD and their families, Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in providing for its people with autism.

Having said that, the lack of knowledge and understanding regarding ASD, the absence of qualified experts and resources, and the lack of financing for research and support programmes are all pressing issues that must be addressed. This might involve raising disability awareness, educating others about them, and enhancing disabled people's access to healthcare, education, and work prospects. Working to build inclusive communities that recognise and support people with disabilities is also vital.

Author's note: I refrained from using the word "autistic" and instead wrote "people with autism" or "people with disabilities," with this approach, I intended to recognise the individual first rather than define them solely by their diagnosis or disability.

Sharmita Ghosh Situ is a third-year student of the Department of Pharmacy at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.