Meena Bazar observes World Autism Awareness Day-2022

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on 2 April every year. This day is celebrated to raise awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism.

The motto of the 15th World Autism Awareness Day was "Develop the talents of a person with autism in the world."

Meena Bazar, one of the largest retail supermarkets in Bangladesh, has taken several initiatives to make the shopping experience easy and smooth for people with autism, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Every outlet has green coloured shopping trollies for people with special needs so that others can easily understand that the customer who is holding the particular trolley has is special.

There are also trained sales associates at Meena Bazar outlets with badges to assist the disabled.

Also, wheelchair ramps have been installed at the entrance of total five outlets for the physically those who are physically challenged.

Officials of the retail shop said that from now on all new outlets will have such facilities for their special customers.

Meena Bazar Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaheen Khan, who is in charge of the entire initiative, wants to ensure support and service for individuals with unique requirements.

"Every Single Customer is important to Meena Bazar. Meena Bazar is always ready to serve them equally. So that they will make a meaningful, lasting impact on people with autism with their initiatives.

"It would be the best and easiest way to show support and love towards those people with special needs so that they can be able to live as an integral part of our society," furthered the press release.

