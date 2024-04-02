Autism in Bangladesh: Inclusive employment still long way to go

Expert suggestions

Tariqul Alam Hirok, a 26-year-old on the autism spectrum, received specialised education and vocational training at the Society for the Welfare of the Intellectually Disabled (SWID) in Dhaka. After undergoing various forms of skill development training, Hirok now thrives as an office assistant at SWID Bangladesh, earning a regular salary.

Hirok's story, uncommon in our society, exemplifies the potential for successful job integration. Despite educational opportunities, many autistic individuals in Bangladesh struggle to find suitable employment.

Experts believe skills-based job placement, supportive environments, and employment inclusivity to unlock the potential of autistic individuals contribute to sustainable development.

"Sustainable development requires empowering individuals affected by autism to utilise their abilities," Mahmudul Hasan, assistant director of SWID Bangladesh, told The Business Standard.

"We need to look beyond what they cannot do and focus on their potential and create an environment where they can be rehabilitated and reach their full potential," he said.

While employment opportunities have increased for people with physical disabilities and visual impairments, those with autism continue to face discrimination due to behavioural issues. Hasan believes that it is essential to provide training to autistic individuals so that they can develop the skills necessary to succeed in the workplace.

"People with autism need environmental and attitudinal support, as well as training that is tailored to their specific needs," Hasan added.

Organisations like PFDA – Vocational Training Center Trust are making strides in integrating autistic individuals into the workforce. Their training programmes have facilitated job opportunities for over 255 individuals across the spectrum. However, a long gap remains.

Shuchona Foundation Chairperson Dr Muzharul Mannan said the government has established child development centres in 34 medical colleges and 121 specialised schools to help autistic children develop and integrate into the mainstream.

Though crucial, these initiatives have not yet translated into comprehensive workforce integration programmes seen in other countries.

What is Autism Spectrum Disorder?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain.

People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviour or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention.

Professor Dr Gopen Kumar Kundu, chairman of Paediatric Neurology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, told TBS that autism is a genetic problem.

He noted the importance of early detection. He identified key symptoms to watch for in children.

"If a child does not socialise with other children, does not behave in the same way as other children, does not speak, repeats the same task over and over again, or is addicted to something, these symptoms should be seen by a doctor within 18-36 months of birth. Early intervention can pave the way for future employment opportunities for autistic individuals."

Dr Kundu dispelled the misconception of intellectual limitations associated with autism. He stressed the presence of good intelligence in autistic individuals, often overshadowed by behavioural challenges.

"They can do any job that does not require intelligence. That is why more emphasis should be given to early detection," he added.

World Autism Awareness Day, observed on 2 April, is themed "Moving from Surviving to Thriving" this year. It serves as a reminder of the need for continued efforts to empower autistic individuals and unlock their potential contribution to the workforce.