Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman being flown to Dhaka after heart attack 

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed is being flown to Dhaka from Rangpur after he suffered from a heart attack on Saturday.

Preparations are underway to bring him to Dhaka by an air ambulance for advanced treatment, confirmed family sources to The Business Standard on Sunday.

The Lalmonirhat 2 lawmaker was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiology department of Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 2:30am on Sunday with severe chest pain.

Doctors have said that his condition is now stable but as he needs advanced treatment the minister will soon be flown to the capital.

Rangpur Medical College Hospital Principal Prof Dr Bimal Chandra Roy said, "The minister has had heart problems for a long time. He is also suffering from diabetes."

