IGP Benazir reaches New York to attend UN conference

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:34 pm

Related News

IGP Benazir reaches New York to attend UN conference

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 12:34 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed arrived in New York on Tuesday (30 August) to attend the United Nations (UN) Chiefs of Police Summit.

He was received a warm welcome at JFK Airport by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations and Bangladesh Consulate General, New York officials and expatriate Bangladeshis, according to a Bangladesh Police Facebook post. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the summit from 31 August to 1 September, which is expected to discuss United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, among other issues.

Earlier, on 25 August, IGP Benazir Ahmed received travel confirmation to visit the USA to attend the summit.

The United States on 10 December, 2021, sanctioned IGP Benazir and six other former and serving commanders in the Rapid Action Battalion for their human rights violations.

Despite sanctions on Benazir Ahmed, the government nominated him, along with other officials, to represent Bangladesh in the UN Summit. A ministry source said that the IGP might not be allowed to go anywhere else in New York besides the conference venue, as per the protocol.

Apart from the minister and IGP, the home ministry's Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, Private Secretary to the minister Md Asaduzzaman, the police headquarters' Additional Deputy Inspector General (UN affairs) Nassian Wazed and IGP's staff officer Assistant Inspector General Muhammad Masud Alam were nominated for the visit.

Top News

IGP Benazir Ahmed / USA / UN Conference / summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

2h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

1h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

2h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

1h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

1h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

2h | Videos
Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

Credit flows to private sector increased by 14%

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries