House of Companiganj Awami League leader vandalised, shot at 

Bangladesh

Victim Awami League leader blames Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza for the attack 

CCTV footage shows armed miscreants, wearing black masks, attacking the residence of Awami League’s Companiganj upazila unit President Khizir Hayat Khan. Photo: TBS
CCTV footage shows armed miscreants, wearing black masks, attacking the residence of Awami League’s Companiganj upazila unit President Khizir Hayat Khan. Photo: TBS

Unidentified miscreants have fired shots and exploded hurled crude bombs at the residence of an Awami League leader in Ward No. 5, under Charkakra union of Noakahli's Companiganj upazila.

The attack took place at the house of Awami League's Companiganj upazila unit President Khizir Hayat Khan at around 7pm on Saturday.

According to local sources, a gang of masked miscreants numbering around 10-12, riding on some motorcycles and CNG-run autorickshaws, tried to enter the house of upazila riling party leader. 

At one point, they opened and hurled a number of crude bombs targeting Khizir's house. The window glasses of the residence were vandalised. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Companiganj upazila Vice Chairman Arjuman Parveen Runu, also Khizir's wife, said, "The gang tried to break enter our house. Shots were fired and bombs were hurled. 

"They wanted to kill us. We are shocked and scared. A case will be filed in his regard soon." 

The couple has blamed Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza and his followers for the attack.

When contacted, Companiganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saifuddin Anwar, said, "Some masked miscreants attacked and vandalised the house of the upazila Awami League president.

"Law enforcers have been sent at the spot. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation." 

Bangladesh / politics / Noakhali / Quader Mirza / Awami Leader Attacked

