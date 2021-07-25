Helena Jahangir loses post in AL sub committee

Businesswoman Helena Jahangir has been relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with an "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League.

The newly formed win said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years.

However, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.