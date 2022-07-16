Prices of 53 drugs hiked

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) after seven years has increased prices of 53 essential drug brands of 20 generics used in primary healthcare.

The DGDA committee, which sets drug prices, in its 58th meeting held on 30 June at the health ministry approved the new price list. Before this, the prices were revised in 2015.

According to the new price list of 117 drugs, one piece of Paracetamol will cost Tk1.20 against the previous price of Tk0.70.

The price of one piece of Metronidazole 200mg tablet which was Tk0.60 will cost Tk1 now.

Some drugs saw 100% price hike.

In the context of spiralling prices of essential commodities, the latest price hike of drugs has come as a shock to common people amid the ongoing economic crises and inflation.

But the DGDA has claimed to have increased the prices following rules.

Of the 53 drug brands, the price of 10 Paracetamol generics has been increased while the prices of six Metronidazole generics have been increased.

Price of Amoxicillin, Xylometazoline, Prochlorperazine, Diazepam, Methyldopa, Furosemide, Phenobarbital, Lidocaine, Folic Acid, Chlorphenamine, Benzathine benzylpenicillin, Aspirin Phenoxymethyl Penicillin, Norgestrel, Feros has increased from 50% to 100%.

DGDA spokesperson Ayub Hossain told The Business Standard that the government can fix the prices of 117 drugs listed for primary healthcare. The price has been raised due to a hike in raw materials, packaging materials, transportation, distribution and other charges.

He also said that the prices were not revised suddenly; rather these were not updated for long which was against the price policy. Moreover, there is no alternative but to raise the prices to make some drugs available in the market, he added.

"The new prices have been effective and the drug manufacturers can apply to increase drug prices as per the costing," Ayub said.

Professor ABM Faroque, former chairman of the department of Pharmaceutical Technology, told TBS that it is true people will suffer more amid this economic crisis if the drug prices are increased. But it has become necessary to increase the prices as most of the raw materials are imported, and the Covid pandemic, Ukraine-Russia war and inflation have also triggered the price hike.

"We can hope the drug prices will fall after the launching of the API industrial park," he said.