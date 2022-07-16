Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Health

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:10 pm

Related News

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

TBS Report
16 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) after seven years has increased prices of 53 essential drug brands of 20 generics used in primary healthcare.

The DGDA committee, which sets drug prices, in its 58th meeting held on 30 June at the health ministry approved the new price list. Before this, the prices were revised in 2015.

According to the new price list of 117 drugs, one piece of Paracetamol will cost Tk1.20 against the previous price of Tk0.70.

The price of one piece of Metronidazole 200mg tablet which was Tk0.60 will cost Tk1 now.

Some drugs saw 100% price hike.

In the context of spiralling prices of essential commodities, the latest price hike of drugs has come as a shock to common people amid the ongoing economic crises and inflation.

But the DGDA has claimed to have increased the prices following rules.     

Of the 53 drug brands, the price of 10 Paracetamol generics has been increased while the prices of six Metronidazole generics have been increased.

Price of Amoxicillin, Xylometazoline, Prochlorperazine, Diazepam, Methyldopa, Furosemide, Phenobarbital, Lidocaine, Folic Acid, Chlorphenamine, Benzathine benzylpenicillin, Aspirin Phenoxymethyl Penicillin, Norgestrel, Feros has increased from 50% to 100%.

DGDA spokesperson Ayub Hossain told The Business Standard that the government can fix the prices of 117 drugs listed for primary healthcare. The price has been raised due to a hike in raw materials, packaging materials, transportation, distribution and other charges. 

He also said that the prices were not revised suddenly; rather these were not updated for long which was against the price policy. Moreover, there is no alternative but to raise the prices to make some drugs available in the market, he added.  

"The new prices have been effective and the drug manufacturers can apply to increase drug prices as per the costing," Ayub said.

Professor ABM Faroque, former chairman of the department of Pharmaceutical Technology, told TBS that it is true people will suffer more amid this economic crisis if the drug prices are increased. But it has become necessary to increase the prices as most of the raw materials are imported, and the Covid pandemic, Ukraine-Russia war and inflation have also triggered the price hike.

"We can hope the drug prices will fall after the launching of the API industrial park," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Drug Prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

10h | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

11h | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

12h | Wheels
History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

History on wheels: Vintage and restomodded cars of Bangladesh

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

Ananta-Barsha blessed with love of fans

9m | Videos
Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

Will Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia mitigate gasoline cost?

9m | Videos
Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

Food security is also a concern in Bangladesh

19m | Videos
Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

Will the launch business be affected due to Padma Bridge?

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

4
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur