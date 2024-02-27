DGDA decides not to hike stent price ignoring importers' demand

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has decided not to increase stent prices, which was last adjusted in December, ignoring demands from importers.

"It has been decided to sell stents at the price fixed on 12 December 2023," DGDA Deputy Director Nurul Alam said today (27 February) following a meeting at the health ministry.

"If anyone fails to comply with the decision, we will take action against them under the Drug and Cosmetics Act," he added.

The DGDA reduced the prices of 44 types of cardiac stents imported from 27 manufacturers in December last year.

The directorate reduced prices by 3% to 46% per ring.

Following the authorities' decision in December, importers of stents from European manufacturers recently sent a letter to the DGDA seeking a readjustment of stent prices.

"The stent price will not change. If necessary, the DGDA will sit with representatives of stent producers [of European countries], not with the importers," an official of the stent price fixing committee, told The Business Standard.

Health Secretary Jahangir Alam and DGDA Director General Major General Mohammad Yousuf were present at the meeting among others.

Earlier on the day, Health Minister Samanta Lal told reporters at the ministry that the DGDA officials were holding a meeting to decide the prices of stents and drugs.

Stating that drug prices have hiked suddenly in recent times, he said, "It is a must to reduce the prices."

Meanwhile, following the readjustment of stent prices by DGDA in December, importers of European stents have been writing to hospitals to stop using their rings, demanding price revisions.

The importers' decision has resulted in suffering for patients with heart diseases.

The importers later filed a petition with the High Court stating that the stent price readjustment was discriminatory.

However, they withdrew the writ petition on 10 January following assurance from the DAGDA about refixing the prices.

They said the DGDA followed its 2017 FDA markup formula in readjusting the prices of coronary stents of only three American stents importing companies.

The formula was not followed for the remaining 24 stent importers.

Wasim Ahmad, owner of Epic Technologies, told The Business Standard, "We had asked to allow us to attend the DGDA meeting but they did not accommodate us.

"On their assurance, we withdrew the writ from the High Court, and now they have not increased the price.

"We now don't know what to do. They did this to favour three companies importing American stents."

When asked whether European stents can be used in the hospital from now on, he said, "We have not taken any decision on this yet.