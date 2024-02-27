Directed authorities to reduce medicine, stent prices: Health minister

Authorities concerned have directed to reduce the prices of medicines and stents, Health Minister Samanta Lal said today (27 February).

"Drug prices have hiked suddenly. Officials of the Directorate General of Drug Administration have sat for a meeting to fix the prices," he told reporters at the ministry.

Speaking about the recent deaths of children at several hospitals, the minister said, "The [health] ministry cannot avoid accountability for the deaths of children. There are so many inconsistencies in the health sector, none of which can be overlooked as a minister. Work will be done in these regards with responsibility."

Stating that the campaign against illegal healthcare institutions will continue, the minister said, "The campaign will continue against illegal hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres.

"I will launch drives randomly as a minister. No illegal clinic will operate. Getting no treatment is better than getting the wrong treatment. Treatment should be taken where facilities are available."